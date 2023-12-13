Nevada felon pleads guilty to possessing stolen guns

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Nevada man with prior felony convictions has pleaded guilty to possession of stolen firearms.

24-year-old Domineaq Marchell Wilson of Las Vegas entered into the plea on Tuesday after being found in possession of two stolen guns and fleeing from law enforcement.

The court alleges Wilson possessed a loaded Browning Black Label .380 semiautomatic pistol and a loaded Glock G42 semiautomatic pistol.

On Aug. 2, an officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department approached Wilson and three others in a parking area behind an apartment complex. The officer spotted the Black Label from Wilson’s waistband. Wilson admitted that he grabbed the grip of the gun and ran from the officer.

During the pursuit, the gun dropped from his waistband, before Wilson threw his backpack containing the Glock on the ground. He was then taken into custody.

Wilson admitted that the Black Label had been stolen from a Federal Firearms Licensee in Overton, Nevada on July 25, 2023, and that the Glock had been stolen from someone in Henderson. At the time of his arrest, Wilson was on supervision in two separate felony convictions in Nevada.

Wilson will be sentenced on March 6, 2024. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

