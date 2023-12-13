More roads reopen in Death Valley’s south end

A striped butte in Death Valley
A striped butte in Death Valley(Elyscia Letterman/The National Park Service)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:12 AM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEATH VALLEY, California (KOLO) - More backcountry roads have reopened in Death Valley as repairs in the aftermath of Hurricane Hilary continue.

60 miles of roads in the southern end of the park opened again on Dec. 12.

This includes Warm Springs Road, which is now fully open. Drivers with 4X4 high clearance cars can drive over Mengel Pass between Death Valley and Panamint Valley.

West Side Road, however, remains closed north of the junction with Warm Springs Road.

Meanwhile, Harry Wade Road, a 4X4 route connecting Badwater Road to CA-127 on the park’s southeastern corner, is also open.

The National Park Service warns, however, that only interim repairs have been made on the road. Extended sections of the road are a single lane between deep sandy berms.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I’m paying monthly for a car I can’t even use,” Sousa begins.
After allegedly keeping her car for months with no contact, a Reno car dealership has left a Nevada woman stranded in Utah
The Reno Police Department says there is no ongoing threat to the public
Man killed in officer involved shooting identified
Brenna Ashley Brewer
Woman arrested in connection with Rock Blvd. crash that killed pedestrian
Sheriff: Quick police response limited victims at UNLV
South Lake Tahoe CEO arrested on charges he stole millions from his own charity

Latest News

Cody Bass (left), and John Friedrich(right)
South Lake Tahoe appoints new Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem
The crash occurred early Wednesday morning
3 hospitalized in W. Plumb Lane crash
Dance studio's recent expansion and how it will offer more to the northern Nevada Community.
Creative Edge Dance Studio: Offering community for the multifaceted sport of dance
Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday AM Weather