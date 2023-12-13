More roads reopen in Death Valley’s south end

DEATH VALLEY, California (KOLO) - More backcountry roads have reopened in Death Valley as repairs in the aftermath of Hurricane Hilary continue.

60 miles of roads in the southern end of the park opened again on Dec. 12.

This includes Warm Springs Road, which is now fully open. Drivers with 4X4 high clearance cars can drive over Mengel Pass between Death Valley and Panamint Valley.

West Side Road, however, remains closed north of the junction with Warm Springs Road.

Meanwhile, Harry Wade Road, a 4X4 route connecting Badwater Road to CA-127 on the park’s southeastern corner, is also open.

The National Park Service warns, however, that only interim repairs have been made on the road. Extended sections of the road are a single lane between deep sandy berms.

