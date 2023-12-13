Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest weighs increase in cost of Christmas tree cutting permits

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest is seeking public comment on a proposed increase in the cost of Christmas tree cutting permits on the Bridgeport and Carson Ranger Districts.

The districts are weighing raising the cost from $10 to $20 to help fund the planning and operations needed for the program.

“We recognize how important this unique family tradition of cutting a Christmas tree on National Forest System land,” said Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger. “I really encourage the public to get involved in this process as public input is a critical part of the fee establishment process and a great opportunity to help shape the future of public lands.”

Officials with the forest say the proposed fee is based on a market analysis of similar opportunities within the Sierra Front region. If approved, it would be the first time in the history of the program that the fee has been increased.

The public is invited to comment on the proposed fee increase by close of business on July 1, 2024. Comments should be sent to the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, Attn: Recreation Fees, 1200 Franklin Way, Sparks, Nevada 89431 or via e-mail to SM.FS.HTRecFees@usda.gov. You are asked to put “Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Fee Proposal” in the subject line.

