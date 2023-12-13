Go under the sea during Sierra School of Performing Arts’ production of “The Little Mermaid Jr.”

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:49 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Disney’s classic tale, “The Little Mermaid,” is being performed by middle and high school students throughout the area at the Sierra School of Performing Arts.

Founder and producing artistic director, Janet Lazarus, along with cast members Brooklyn Remington (Ariel) and Hannah Glum (Sebastian), stopped by Morning Break to talk about what bringing this show to life. This weekend’s shows will be performed at Damonte Ranch High School.

Performances:

  • Friday, December 15 at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, December 16 at 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, December 16 at 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, December 17 at 2 p.m.

Watch Brooklyn Remington perform “Part of Your World” on Morning Break

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

