Creative Edge Dance Studio: Offering community for the multifaceted sport of dance

By Karlie Drew
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:51 AM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Creative Edge Dance Studio, led by Owner and Director Diana Moss, is making waves in the dance community with its commitment to creating a welcoming and empowering space.

Moss, a dance enthusiast since the age of three earned her a math degree at the University of Nevada, Reno. After teaching for a few years, she realized her dream of establishing Creative Edge as a hub for aspiring dancers. Moss emphasizes the mental and emotional facets that set dancers apart as multifaceted athletes.

The studio recently expanded from two to three studios, aiming to provide more opportunities for dance, fun, and community engagement. Catering to a diverse age range, Creative Edge offers classes for 2.5-year-olds in toddler programs up to high school seniors. The curriculum covers a broad spectrum of dance styles, including ballet, tap, conditioning, jazz, hip-hop, lyrical, contemporary, tumbling, and acrobatics. The inclusivity extends beyond high school, with adult classes as well. Creative Edge is not just a studio; it’s a community hub. Moss expresses the studio’s commitment to nurturing confidence and a sense of belonging among its members.

On December 15 and December 16, there will be celebrity guest instructors leading workshops at their in-house convention, registration for workshops is available at creativeedgenv.com

For more information or to look into the classes they provide, click here.

