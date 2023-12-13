Cops Vs. Robbers non-profit in need of donations for Miracle in Reno Toy Drive

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:42 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The non-profit, Cops Vs. Robbers (C.V.R.), is in need of a lot of help getting toys this year. There are 450 amazing kids they’re trying to help make sure their Christmas is magical.

Founder, Marcus Woods, and members of his basketball team, Jaeden Martinez, Jayah Osborne and Marcus Woods Jr., stopped by Morning Break to talk about the need this year. In particular, there are four kids with special needs who have special toy requests. They are in need of sponsors for these kids to be able to fulfill their wish list specifically.

Toys can be dropped off at Park Place Assisted Living Home (2305 Ives Court, Reno, NV) between now and Saturday, Dec. 16. For more information, call Marcus Woods at 775-440-7438.

The toys will be given out during the co-ed basketball game taking place at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17. at the Boys and Girls Club on Foster Dr. This is an open event for anyone in need of toys this holiday season.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I’m paying monthly for a car I can’t even use,” Sousa begins.
After allegedly keeping her car for months with no contact, a Reno car dealership has left a Nevada woman stranded in Utah
The Reno Police Department says there is no ongoing threat to the public
Man killed in officer involved shooting identified
Brenna Ashley Brewer
Woman arrested in connection with Rock Blvd. crash that killed pedestrian
Sheriff: Quick police response limited victims at UNLV
South Lake Tahoe CEO arrested on charges he stole millions from his own charity

Latest News

Reno Police Department welcomes new K9 Jack
Books to read this December with your kids.
December KOLO Book Club
Finn is available for adoption at the SPCA of Northern Nevada.
Pet of the Week: Meet Finn
The Little Mermaid
Go under the sea during Sierra School of Performing Arts’ production of “The Little Mermaid Jr.”
Open for Business: Hammer and Nails
Open for Business: Hammer & Nails grooming shop for men opens new location in South Reno