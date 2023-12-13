Cops Vs. Robbers non-profit in need of donations for Miracle in Reno Toy Drive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The non-profit, Cops Vs. Robbers (C.V.R.), is in need of a lot of help getting toys this year. There are 450 amazing kids they’re trying to help make sure their Christmas is magical.

Founder, Marcus Woods, and members of his basketball team, Jaeden Martinez, Jayah Osborne and Marcus Woods Jr., stopped by Morning Break to talk about the need this year. In particular, there are four kids with special needs who have special toy requests. They are in need of sponsors for these kids to be able to fulfill their wish list specifically.

Toys can be dropped off at Park Place Assisted Living Home (2305 Ives Court, Reno, NV) between now and Saturday, Dec. 16. For more information, call Marcus Woods at 775-440-7438.

The toys will be given out during the co-ed basketball game taking place at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17. at the Boys and Girls Club on Foster Dr. This is an open event for anyone in need of toys this holiday season.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.