3 hospitalized in W. Plumb Lane crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A two car crash on Plumb Lane sent three people to the hospital Wednesday morning.

The Reno Police Department says the crash happened in the 1500 block of W. Plumb Lane.

One of the injuries is reported to be critical.

RPD says Hunter Lake Drive to Sharon Way will be closed for the next several hours while the crash is investigated. Drivers are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

The Reno Fire Department says the call came in around 6:22 a.m. When crews arrived, they found a car that was turned upside down and on fire. Everyone who was in the car is reported to have gotten out, according to Reno Fire.

