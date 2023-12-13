3 hospitalized in W. Plumb Lane crash

The crash occurred early Wednesday morning
The crash occurred early Wednesday morning(Harrison Brenner/KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:42 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A two car crash on Plumb Lane sent three people to the hospital Wednesday morning.

The Reno Police Department says the crash happened in the 1500 block of W. Plumb Lane.

One of the injuries is reported to be critical.

RPD says Hunter Lake Drive to Sharon Way will be closed for the next several hours while the crash is investigated. Drivers are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

The Reno Fire Department says the call came in around 6:22 a.m. When crews arrived, they found a car that was turned upside down and on fire. Everyone who was in the car is reported to have gotten out, according to Reno Fire.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I’m paying monthly for a car I can’t even use,” Sousa begins.
After allegedly keeping her car for months with no contact, a Reno car dealership has left a Nevada woman stranded in Utah
The Reno Police Department says there is no ongoing threat to the public
Man killed in officer involved shooting identified
Brenna Ashley Brewer
Woman arrested in connection with Rock Blvd. crash that killed pedestrian
Sheriff: Quick police response limited victims at UNLV
South Lake Tahoe CEO arrested on charges he stole millions from his own charity

Latest News

Dance studio's recent expansion and how it will offer more to the northern Nevada Community.
Creative Edge Dance Studio: Offering community for the multifaceted sport of dance
Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday AM Weather
Reno residents fed up over illegal dumping
Reno residents fed up over illegal dumping in their neighborhood
Grand jury indictment against 6 Nevadans
Nevada Attorney General says investigation into fake electors continues