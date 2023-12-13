17-year-old killed when semitruck hits his horse-drawn carriage

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:15 AM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOUTEAU, Okla. (Gray News) – A teenager was killed in Oklahoma Sunday after a crash involving a horse-drawn carriage and a semitruck.

According to a spokesperson for Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old was trying to cross US-412 on Dec. 10 around 11:15 p.m. when the carriage he was driving was hit by a freightliner truck.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

Authorities said the driver of the semitruck was not hurt in the crash. They did not say what happened to the horse.

Officials did not say if any charges have been issued at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I’m paying monthly for a car I can’t even use,” Sousa begins.
After allegedly keeping her car for months with no contact, a Reno car dealership has left a Nevada woman stranded in Utah
The Reno Police Department says there is no ongoing threat to the public
Man killed in officer involved shooting identified
Brenna Ashley Brewer
Woman arrested in connection with Rock Blvd. crash that killed pedestrian
Sheriff: Quick police response limited victims at UNLV
South Lake Tahoe CEO arrested on charges he stole millions from his own charity

Latest News

Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
Cody Bass (left), and John Friedrich(right)
South Lake Tahoe appoints new Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem
FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29,...
House set for key vote on Biden impeachment inquiry as Republicans unite behind investigation
President Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday in the...
Zelenskyy meets with Biden for last-minute funding push