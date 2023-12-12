Your Sober Pal helping Nevada women with sobriety and is eligible for $25k grant

By Jayde Ryan
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:19 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Helping women with sobriety feel empowered is the goal of Your Sober Pal and owner Laura Van Antwerp says she also struggled with a drinking addiction, and she understands first hand how it feels to try and live sober. What helped for Van Antwerp was getting outside and that is when she came up with the idea for Your Sober Pal.

Women who participate in the sobriety retreats learn new skills connect with other in nature and hopefully feel empowered in sobriety. Van Antwerp makes sure the women know they are not alone through various activities " Some of the things we do, we start the morning off with yoga or a work out, then we have amazing adventures through out the day, we will go hiking, paddle boarding, we end the day with a recovery meeting. It’s a safe space but also an exciting space to connect with others that are on a similar journey as you”

Your Sober Pal is now in the running for a $25,000 grant. Van Antwerp hopes to win the grant to help fund the free backpacking 101 course to teach women everything they need to know to spend the night in the woods. The Amber Grant is awarded to one entrepreneur between the United States and Canada every year and Laura Van Antwerp is one of twelve and the only woman in Nevada to be in the running for the grant.

“I’m really excited about it because it will enable me to grow this business as well as start a scholarship fund to help women who can’t necessarily afford to attend one of these programs to be able to participate,” said Laura Van Antwerp, Founder and CEO of Your Sober Pal LLC. However she needs the community’s help to win the grant.

If you would like to vote you can go to her website here or go to the Amber Grant website. The deadline to vote is Friday.

