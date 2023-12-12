UNR holds vigil in honor of the lives lost in the UNLV shooting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Members of the community came together at the University of Nevada Reno for a vigil to honor the lives lost at the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

This comes after a shooting on a college campus in Las Vegas on December 6 left three people dead and another seriously injured. All three of the victims worked for the university. The suspect, who has now been publicly identified as Anthony Polito, a longtime business professor who was living in nearby Henderson, Nevada, was killed during a shoot-out with officers shortly after the attack began.

The news of a shooting taking place on UNLV’s campus hit close to home for many students in Reno. The somber scene at UNR showing solidarity with their sister campus. Hannah Alquiza, a student at UNR, says the tragedy comes as a shock.

“Although we don’t like to think about it, we wonder if we’re going to be next, is this going to happen to our school? It’s just so sad that this happened at Nevada Las Vegas,” Alquiza said.

Dozens of people came together to light a candle, sing a song, or give a speech to remember the three lives lost in the campus shooting last week. The loss served as a grim reminder that a simple act can change the course of someone’s life in an instant. One theme that echoed through the night was ‘community,’ because those in attendance said that a shared state, means a shared future.

“To share our stories and our emotions with each other, to be supportive of those around us, and identify collective solutions, that happens within community,” said Peter Reed, who serves as Chair on the Faculty Senate.

Both the students and staff agree that moving forward they need to use their voices to advocate for what’s needed, whether that’s mental health resources or gun violence.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.