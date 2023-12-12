Threat made against Douglas County schools

Douglas County School District logo
Douglas County School District logo(Douglas County School District)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:17 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A threat made against schools in the Douglas County School District has been determined to be not imminent.

In a Tuesday morning statement, the district said they received an anonymous report of a threat. They are working with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and staff to ensure safety.

Schools will remain open for students, but parents are being notified of the threat. The DCSO will be assigning extra patrols at county schools throughout Tuesday.

The DCSD is the second school district in northern Nevada to have threats made against it, as Carson High School also had threats made against it that were determined to be unsubstantiated.

