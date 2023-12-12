Sheriff’s office finds ‘unsubstantiated threats’ made to Carson High School

By KOLO News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:29 AM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Monday night the Carson City Sheriff’s Office began receiving several tips from social media platforms of a threat to Carson High School which would take place Wednesday, Dec. 13. 

Carson City Superintendent Andrew Feuling and school administrators were quickly notified as detectives, school resource officers and patrol deputies tracked online messages to identify the source of the information. 

In all cases, identified students were interviewed with their family members to determine the specific nature of the alleged threat and develop further steps and precautions to be taken.

By 4 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, law enforcement isolated the original social media post and message, and determined there was “no information affiliated with Carson High School and no specific imminent threat was locally evident.” According to Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong, “a careful examination of the original social media posting suggested that it referred to a high school outside the state of Nevada. Investigators believed local students discovered the post and began ‘sharing’ it with other students and families. Those findings were shared with school resource officers in the suspected appropriate community.”

The sheriff’s office plans to have extra officers at the school Wednesday to provide a sense of safety for students, faculty and parents.

Sheriff Furlong would like to thank everyone who assisted and provided information throughout the investigation. 

