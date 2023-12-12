Rosen joins group urging UN action on Hamas sexual violence against women

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen is joining a number of other Senators in condemning what they say is a lack of action on the part of the United Nations to prevent sexual violence against women at the hands of Hamas.

She joins a group that includes Joni Ernst(R-IA), Kirsten Gillibrand(D-NY), Susan Collins(R-ME) and Ben Cardin(D-MD) in writing a letter to the UN condemning them for not dealing with Hamas’s actions, which Rosen says includes mass rape and mutilation.

They urged UN Secretary General Antonio-Guterres to open an independent investigation into the acts and to condemn UN Women for failing to condemn Hamas for these actions.

“We write to express our profound disappointment with the United Nations’ (UN) response to Hamas’s widespread sexual violence, including rape and mutilation, as a weapon of war against women in Israel on October 7, 2023,” wrote the senators. “A growing body of evidence including the testimonies of survivors, witnesses, and first responders makes clear that as part of Hamas’s terrorist attack that killed 1,200 men, women, and children on October 7, the terrorist organization intentionally used rape and sexual assault as weapons of war.”

“Sexual violence, particularly on this scale and of this level of brutality, must be condemned unequivocally and without qualification, which is why we were shocked that it took UN Women nearly two months to speak out against these atrocities,” the senators also wrote. “... we urge you to move swiftly to seek the establishment of an independent fact-finding effort through a separate mechanism, tasked with collecting testimonies from survivors and witnesses of Hamas’s sexual violence. An independent investigation is a necessary step to hold perpetrators accountable, support survivors, and provide justice for victims.”

