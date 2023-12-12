Report: Reno, Carson City see home prices decline, while some rural areas see price hike

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from Sierra Nevada Realtors shows home prices in the Reno and Carson City areas declined, while home prices in some rural areas of northern Nevada spiked in the month of November.

SNR says Washoe County, excluding Incline Village, had a median sales price of $555,413 for homes, a decrease of 3.4% compared to October.

Carson City had a median price of $509,975 for homes, which is a decrease of 12.8% compared to October.

Meanwhile, in rural Nevada, Lyon County’s median home prices were $367,500 for a single-family house, an increase of 7.1% from last month, while Churchill County saw a price increase of 3.2%, bringing the median home price in that county to $327,500.

Storey County had a drop of 8.9% from last month, while the median home price in Douglas County was $612,500, a drop of 2.4%.

“We are seeing more buying power for buyers today; however, it doesn’t make it a bad time to sell,” said Christie Fernquest, Co-President of Sierra Nevada REALTORS®. “Sellers can still find high value in selling in northern Nevada as a whole during the winter months. We recommend connecting with a REALTOR® for navigating the selling and buying market with ease.”

