Reno-Sparks Indian Colony gets $2.9 million for water improvements

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:06 PM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony will be getting $2.9 million for water and wastewater improvements.

The combined loan and grant commitment will fund the construction of a new 100,000 gallon water tank and repairs to the existing water tank, as well as a new wastewater treatment plant liner and other water and wastewater improvements.

The new improvements will extend service to 25 homes in the Hungry Valley Colony of the Washoe Tribe in northern Nevada. The tank was also re-coated, and a 12-inch transmission water line from the storage tank to the distribution system was installed.

The project was funded through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan Guarantees Program.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Department says there is no ongoing threat to the public
Man killed in officer involved shooting identified
Brenna Ashley Brewer
Woman arrested in connection with Rock Blvd. crash that killed pedestrian
Sheriff: Quick police response limited victims at UNLV
“I’m paying monthly for a car I can’t even use,” Sousa begins.
After allegedly keeping her car for months with no contact, a Reno car dealership has left a Nevada woman stranded in Utah
South Lake Tahoe CEO arrested on charges he stole millions from his own charity

Latest News

Bureau of Land Management (BLM) logo.
New gold mine approved for construction in Nevada
Lyon County logo.
Lyon County Board of Commissioners votes to reduce speeds, reallocate ARPA funds
Churchill County School District logo
Churchill County School District receives school threats
Program in the running to win a $25k grant with the help of the community's vote
Your Sober Pal helping Nevada women with sobriety and is eligible for $25k grant