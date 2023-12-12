Reno-Sparks Indian Colony gets $2.9 million for water improvements

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony will be getting $2.9 million for water and wastewater improvements.

The combined loan and grant commitment will fund the construction of a new 100,000 gallon water tank and repairs to the existing water tank, as well as a new wastewater treatment plant liner and other water and wastewater improvements.

The new improvements will extend service to 25 homes in the Hungry Valley Colony of the Washoe Tribe in northern Nevada. The tank was also re-coated, and a 12-inch transmission water line from the storage tank to the distribution system was installed.

The project was funded through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan Guarantees Program.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.