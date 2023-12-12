New gold mine approved for construction in Nevada

Bureau of Land Management (BLM) logo.
Bureau of Land Management (BLM) logo.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:38 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATTLE MOUNTAIN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management has approved construction on a new gold mine in Lander and Eureka counties.

The Goldrush Mine project is part of the Nevada Gold Mines Cortez Complex. The mine is expected to operate for 24 years and employ approximately 570 people.

“We are pleased to announce the approval of the Goldrush Mine,” said Douglas Furtado, BLM’s Battle Mountain District Manager. “The BLM extends its sincere appreciation for the excellent coordination and involvement by Nevada Gold Mines, the state, local, and Tribal governments, and stakeholders for participating in this effort.”

BLM says they worked closely with the Te-Moak tribe of western Shoshone, the Battle Mountain Band of the Te-Moak tribe of western Shoshone, Duckwater Shoshone Tribe, Yomba Shoshone tribe, Ely Shoshone tribe, and the Shoshone-Paiute tribe of Duck Valley.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Department says there is no ongoing threat to the public
Man killed in officer involved shooting identified
Brenna Ashley Brewer
Woman arrested in connection with Rock Blvd. crash that killed pedestrian
Sheriff: Quick police response limited victims at UNLV
“I’m paying monthly for a car I can’t even use,” Sousa begins.
After allegedly keeping her car for months with no contact, a Reno car dealership has left a Nevada woman stranded in Utah
South Lake Tahoe CEO arrested on charges he stole millions from his own charity

Latest News

Lyon County logo.
Lyon County Board of Commissioners votes to reduce speeds, reallocate ARPA funds
Churchill County School District logo
Churchill County School District receives school threats
Program in the running to win a $25k grant with the help of the community's vote
Your Sober Pal helping Nevada women with sobriety and is eligible for $25k grant
Nevada Wolf Pack take on the Weber State Wildcats for cross-conference matchup
KOLO Cooks: Scallops and Potatoes
KOLO Cooks: Sierra Gold Seafood and Mama Ray’s join Chef Chapin to make scallops and potatoes