New gold mine approved for construction in Nevada

BATTLE MOUNTAIN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management has approved construction on a new gold mine in Lander and Eureka counties.

The Goldrush Mine project is part of the Nevada Gold Mines Cortez Complex. The mine is expected to operate for 24 years and employ approximately 570 people.

“We are pleased to announce the approval of the Goldrush Mine,” said Douglas Furtado, BLM’s Battle Mountain District Manager. “The BLM extends its sincere appreciation for the excellent coordination and involvement by Nevada Gold Mines, the state, local, and Tribal governments, and stakeholders for participating in this effort.”

BLM says they worked closely with the Te-Moak tribe of western Shoshone, the Battle Mountain Band of the Te-Moak tribe of western Shoshone, Duckwater Shoshone Tribe, Yomba Shoshone tribe, Ely Shoshone tribe, and the Shoshone-Paiute tribe of Duck Valley.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.