Lyon County Board of Commissioners votes to reduce speeds, reallocate ARPA funds

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Board of Commissioners has voted to reduce speed limits on three area roads and reallocate ARPA funds.

The speed limit will be reduced from 45 mph to 30mph on Miller Lane, Aiazzi Lane, and Pete Hendrichs Road. Stop signs will also be placed at the intersection of Miller and Aiazzi lanes in all directions.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says that since Jan. 1, 2020, there have been a total of 59 accidents at the corner of Miller Lane and Aiazzi Lane. Approximately 95% of those accidents have taken place after daylight, and none involved local drivers.

In addition to the speed limit reduction, the Board approved a reduction in ARPA funds allocated for the Mound House Community Center remodel project from $300,000 to a number not to exceed $50,000. Only the existing meeting space will be renovated.

Three voted in favor of the reduction, and two voted against it.

In addition, the Board voted to reallocate unspent ARPA funds, including the remaining Mound House project funds, to complete the Fernley Justice Court, which is estimated to cost an additional $1 million more than originally projected.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.