Lyon County Board of Commissioners votes to reduce speeds, reallocate ARPA funds

Lyon County logo.
Lyon County logo.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:24 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Board of Commissioners has voted to reduce speed limits on three area roads and reallocate ARPA funds.

The speed limit will be reduced from 45 mph to 30mph on Miller Lane, Aiazzi Lane, and Pete Hendrichs Road. Stop signs will also be placed at the intersection of Miller and Aiazzi lanes in all directions.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says that since Jan. 1, 2020, there have been a total of 59 accidents at the corner of Miller Lane and Aiazzi Lane. Approximately 95% of those accidents have taken place after daylight, and none involved local drivers.

In addition to the speed limit reduction, the Board approved a reduction in ARPA funds allocated for the Mound House Community Center remodel project from $300,000 to a number not to exceed $50,000. Only the existing meeting space will be renovated.

Three voted in favor of the reduction, and two voted against it.

In addition, the Board voted to reallocate unspent ARPA funds, including the remaining Mound House project funds, to complete the Fernley Justice Court, which is estimated to cost an additional $1 million more than originally projected.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Department says there is no ongoing threat to the public
Man killed in officer involved shooting identified
Brenna Ashley Brewer
Woman arrested in connection with Rock Blvd. crash that killed pedestrian
Sheriff: Quick police response limited victims at UNLV
“I’m paying monthly for a car I can’t even use,” Sousa begins.
After allegedly keeping her car for months with no contact, a Reno car dealership has left a Nevada woman stranded in Utah
South Lake Tahoe CEO arrested on charges he stole millions from his own charity

Latest News

Churchill County School District logo
Churchill County School District receives school threats
Program in the running to win a $25k grant with the help of the community's vote
Your Sober Pal helping Nevada women with sobriety and is eligible for $25k grant
Nevada Wolf Pack take on the Weber State Wildcats for cross-conference matchup
KOLO Cooks: Scallops and Potatoes
KOLO Cooks: Sierra Gold Seafood and Mama Ray’s join Chef Chapin to make scallops and potatoes