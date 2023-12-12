Liz Goodgold shares tips for eco-friendly shopping this holiday season

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:57 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tis the season for shopping! However, many people don’t stop to think how their shopping habits impact the environment.

Liz Goodgold, owner of Redfire Branding, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the trend of eco-friendly shopping and how we can all be conscientious consumers with our spending habits all year round.

One of the biggest ways we can be more savvy is through ‘recommerce.’ This is also known as second-hand, used, pre-owned, resale, vintage, antique or the circular market. The definition is simply a new digital marketplace whereby pre-owned merchandise is being resold. It’s a growing party of the retail industry, growing 11x faster than regular retail. And Gen Z is leading the pack with pre-owned as they try to get more bang for their buck.

Watch Tuesday’s interview to learn more.

To learn more about the resources she can offer you, click here. Goodgold is also on Facebook and Instagram; and she has her own podcast.

