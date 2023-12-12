KOLO Cooks: Sierra Gold Seafood and Mama Ray’s join Chef Chapin to make scallops and potatoes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It was a full house in Tuesday’s KOLO Cooks kitchen as Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes enlisted the help of Brandon Crowell from Sierra Gold Seafood and Denise Ray Cabo, owner of Mama Ray’s Rubs. This week’s episode features fresh scallops from Sierra Gold and Mama Ray’s new Seafood Blend seasoning.

Ingredients:

Directions:

Make mashed potatoes and set aside. Seer scallops in oil until golden brown and remove. Add seasoning, wine and butter until blended then add herbs. Put scallops back in pan and baste. Add more butter. Spread mashed potatoes on plate; place scallops on potatoes. Garnish with microgreens and voila!

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Kim Sampo for the specialty platters, Maya Rae for her assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

