KOLO Cooks: Sierra Gold Seafood and Mama Ray’s join Chef Chapin to make scallops and potatoes

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:04 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It was a full house in Tuesday’s KOLO Cooks kitchen as Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes enlisted the help of Brandon Crowell from Sierra Gold Seafood and Denise Ray Cabo, owner of Mama Ray’s Rubs. This week’s episode features fresh scallops from Sierra Gold and Mama Ray’s new Seafood Blend seasoning.

Ingredients:

Directions:

  1. Make mashed potatoes and set aside.
  2. Seer scallops in oil until golden brown and remove.
  3. Add seasoning, wine and butter until blended then add herbs.
  4. Put scallops back in pan and baste.
  5. Add more butter.
  6. Spread mashed potatoes on plate; place scallops on potatoes.
  7. Garnish with microgreens and voila!

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Kim Sampo for the specialty platters, Maya Rae for her assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Department says there is no ongoing threat to the public
Man killed in officer involved shooting identified
Brenna Ashley Brewer
Woman arrested in connection with Rock Blvd. crash that killed pedestrian
Sheriff: Quick police response limited victims at UNLV
South Lake Tahoe CEO arrested on charges he stole millions from his own charity
The scene of a crash involving a motorcycle on Kietzke Lane.
Motorcyclist dies in Kietzke Lane crash

Latest News

Program in the running to win a $25k grant with the help of the community's vote
Your Sober Pal helping Nevada women with sobriety and is eligible for $25k grant
Nevada Wolf Pack take on the Weber State Wildcats for cross-conference matchup
Family Time: Christmas Games and Activities
Family Time: Kacey and Connor Queen share some of their favorite holiday games and activities
Eco-Friendly Shopping
Liz Goodgold shares tips for eco-friendly shopping this holiday season