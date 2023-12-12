Family Time: Kacey and Connor Queen share some of their favorite holiday games and activities

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are lots of creative ‘minute-to-win-it’ style games that can be played with kids and adults during any holiday party. You may have even seen some of them on social media.

Kacey Queen, co-founder of Nevada Moms, brought her son, Connor to Morning Break to share which of those social media activities they tried and which ones they liked the best. Meanwhile, there are lots of holiday games and activities, including a Christmas Lights Tour Guide for the Reno-Sparks area, on the Nevada Moms website.

Watch Tuesday’s interview to learn more.

Kacey Queen is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. Check out Nevada Moms’ website for a full list of great things to do throughout the state, and follow Northern Nevada Moms on Facebook and Instagram.

