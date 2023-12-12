Fallen Nevada State Police Sgt. Michael Abbate honored with funeral procession, Medal of Valor

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Monday, loved ones and law enforcement agencies from across the country said their final goodbyes to fallen Nevada State Police Sergeant Michael Abbate, who was killed in a crash on the I-15 last month.

“Sgt. Abbate was among our finest. A proud Nevada State trooper,” said Nevada State Police Director George Togliatti. “His dedication to serving and protecting Nevada has made our community safer and will leave a legacy for generations to come.”

Sergeant Abbate was honored with a procession, followed by a funeral service at Central Church in Henderson Monday morning.

“We will never forget the sacrifice of Michael Abbate and his service to the community that he loved,” said Togliatti.

Sgt. Abbate was killed in a crash on duty alongside Trooper Alberto Felix, whose funeral services were held last week.

“On November 30, 2023, Sgt. Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix exemplified heroism and dedication while assisting a motorist on Interstate 15. In a tragic turn, they were struck by a passing motorist,” said Togliatti.

“As most of us slept safely at our homes, Sgt. Abbate was out protecting our community, bravely serving his fellow Nevadans, when he made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo.

Family, friends, and law enforcement colleagues remembered Sgt. Abbate for his bravery and character.

“His sense of humor was my favorite characteristic,” said Abbate’s friend and colleague Sgt. Jesse Winder. “I can picture in my head the way that he laughed. He’d always kind of lean his head back. It was one of a kind.”

During the ceremony, Sgt. Abbate was awarded the Medal of Valor. It was presented to his wife, Vanessa.

“Michael and our son Vince had a powerful bond. He wanted to teach him so much and already did in the short time he had with him,” said Vanessa Abbate, Michael’s wife. “Our hope as a family is to have his memory live forever in our hearts and home and for Vince to never lose sight of the amazing dad that he had. our love for him will never fade and we will always find strength he is always with us.”

“Our tragedy and the loss of Sgt. Abbate remind us how fragile life is. We stand together united and will honor the lives and the ultimate sacrifice of these heroes,” said Togliatti.

