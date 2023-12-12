El Dorado County to cease 211 services on Friday

El Dorado County logo.
El Dorado County logo.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:56 AM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLACERVILLE, California (KOLO) - El Dorado County will be ending its 211 services this Friday.

In a press release, the county had this to say about the closure:

“2-1-1 has been a valuable resource for our residents by providing information and referrals to various social services, community programs, and resources, said Olivia Byron-Cooper, Health and Human Services Agency Director “However, after a thorough assessment of the return on investment considering the current agreement costs versus the low call volume, long wait times up to 30 minutes, reallocating resources will allow us to better address our community’s evolving needs.”

The function will now be absorbed by the county’s Community HUBS program, which has locations in each county library and has the same information 211 had access to. The HUBS can be contacted here.

“El Dorado County remains steadfast in our commitment to the welfare and prosperity of our community. We hope these changes will enable us to allocate resources more effectively to cater to the diverse needs of our community,” Byron-Cooper added.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Department says there is no ongoing threat to the public
Man killed in officer involved shooting identified
Brenna Ashley Brewer
Woman arrested in connection with Rock Blvd. crash that killed pedestrian
Sheriff: Quick police response limited victims at UNLV
South Lake Tahoe CEO arrested on charges he stole millions from his own charity
The scene of a crash involving a motorcycle on Kietzke Lane.
Motorcyclist dies in Kietzke Lane crash

Latest News

Nevada Wolf Pack take on the Weber State Wildcats for cross-conference matchup
KOLO Cooks: Scallops and Potatoes
KOLO Cooks: Sierra Gold Seafood and Mama Ray’s join Chef Chapin to make scallops and potatoes
Family Time: Christmas Games and Activities
Family Time: Kacey and Connor Queen share some of their favorite holiday games and activities
Report: Reno, Carson City see home prices decline, while some rural areas see price hike