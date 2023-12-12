El Dorado County to cease 211 services on Friday

PLACERVILLE, California (KOLO) - El Dorado County will be ending its 211 services this Friday.

In a press release, the county had this to say about the closure:

“2-1-1 has been a valuable resource for our residents by providing information and referrals to various social services, community programs, and resources, said Olivia Byron-Cooper, Health and Human Services Agency Director “However, after a thorough assessment of the return on investment considering the current agreement costs versus the low call volume, long wait times up to 30 minutes, reallocating resources will allow us to better address our community’s evolving needs.”

The function will now be absorbed by the county’s Community HUBS program, which has locations in each county library and has the same information 211 had access to. The HUBS can be contacted here.

“El Dorado County remains steadfast in our commitment to the welfare and prosperity of our community. We hope these changes will enable us to allocate resources more effectively to cater to the diverse needs of our community,” Byron-Cooper added.

