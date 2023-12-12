Churchill County School District receives school threats

Churchill County School District logo
Churchill County School District logo(Churchill County School District)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:53 AM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Churchill County School District says it received an anonymous report of a threat to schools within the district Tuesday morning.

In a message to parents, they say they are working with the Fallon Police Department to mitigate safety concerns. They also told parents they found no specific threat that was locally imminent.

Schools are still open for students, but parents have been notified.

The Fallon Police Department will be assigning extra law enforcement to county schools Tuesday, and they will update parents once new information is available.

