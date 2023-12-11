RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The year 2020 was the worst winter for avalanche fatalities in the United States. That is when Take Care Tahoe started the Tahoe Backcountry Safety Awareness Week.

For the third year, the message is to be ready and prepared. This week, anyone who plans to travel or participate in a winter activity through the backcountry can attend a session on the safety measures, preparedness and etiquette.

Tahoe is beautiful place during the winter, but the snow also comes with the risk of triggering an avalanche and every winter is different and there’s no way to predict how high the danger could be for an avalanche in the back country.

So, anyone with any level of experience, novice or expert, can find themselves in trouble. The Sierra Avalanche Center says there is no way to predict what the snow will be like this year. “Every winter is different, so we don’t know, it’s a little bit like mother nature builds a layer cake, so it’s the quantity of the snow, but it’s also the way it comes in, the layering, the way the different storms interact, and we just don’t know. It’s impossible.”

All this week starting Monday night there are several events to help you learn about the risks if you decide to travel through Tahoe’s backcountry and make sure to check on the avalanche status through Tahoe. You can go to the Sierra Avalanche Center’s website to get latest information on the avalanche warning.

The 2023 Tahoe Backcountry Safety Awareness Week schedule includes:

Happy Hour and Backcountry Mixer at RMU Truckee – Monday, December 11

Hosted at RMU Truckee, participate in a backcountry-themed trivia night and enjoy happy hour all night long. All trivia participants will receive one free ticket for a raffle which includes gear from Sierra Avalanche Center, RMU, Pit Viper, Drink Coffee Do Stuff, Alpenglow Expeditions, Lake Tahoe Snowmobilers, International Alpine Guides, and Flylow. This event starts at 6:30 p.m., no registration is required.

On-Snow Emergency Response and Shelter Building with International Alpine Guides – Tuesday, December 12

Hosted in-person by International Alpine Guides outside their office on Donner Summit, learn the basics of emergency preparedness in the backcountry, including what to pack, how to build a snow shelter, and proper emergency response shelter. This event will take place regardless of snow conditions. Pre-registration required. Sign up here.

On-Snow Introduction to Backcountry Touring with Alpenglow Expeditions – Wednesday, December 13

Hosted by Alpenglow Expeditions, join professional guides and AIARE instructors for a tour of Shirley Canyon while learning more about proper gear and techniques and tips to improve your skills. Participants should have intermediate skiing skills and bring their own gear or plan to rent from Alpenglow beforehand. If conditions are not suitable for skiing, this event will cover essential aspects of backcountry touring in a classroom setting. Pre-registration required. Sign up here.

Sharing the Backcountry Panel at RMU Truckee – Wednesday, December 13

Hosted in person at RMU in Truckee, listen to a panel discussion about sharing access and best etiquette in the backcountry, featuring backcountry guide Jen Callahan, Ali Agee from Tahoe Backcountry Alliance, and Todd Wold with Lake Tahoe Snowmobilers. The panel will take place at 6:00 p.m., followed by an open mic night. No registration required.

Backcountry Film Festival – Thursday, December 15

Hosted by the Tahoe Backcountry Alliance, the Backcountry Film Festival will be held at Alibi Ale Works’ Incline Public House. A celebration of the human-powered experience and a gathering place for the backcountry snowsports community, tickets for this event are limited and available on a first come, first served basis. General admission $15; VIP $50 and includes guaranteed seating in front rows, drink ticket, swag and raffle tickets. Local skier Claire Hewitt-Dwyer will be featured in a special film showing, and available for a Q&A afterward. Doors at 6:00 p.m., screening starts at 6:30 p.m. Sign up here.

SheJumps Introduction to the Backcountry - Friday, December 15

Hosted by SheJumps and Alpenglow Expeditions, learn everything you need to know to get out into the backcountry at this demo event and lecture specifically for women. Learn about what to pack, how to set up your beacon, and how to seek out additional training and continuing education this winter. Following the lecture and Q&A there will be a demo to teach how to cut skins and wax skis and boards. Pre-registration required. Sign up here.

Lake Tahoe Snowmobilers December Meet-up - Saturday, December 16

An event open to all backcountry snowsports users (not just snowmobilers), this event will be held at the Little Truckee Summit starting at 9:00 a.m. A great opportunity to test safety equipment, Lake Tahoe Snowmobilers will have a beacon park set-up and a representative from Sierra Avalanche Center. No registration is required and warm beverages will be available.

