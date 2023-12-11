Sting operation in Sparks results in 3 shoplifting arrests

Three people were arrested for shoplifting and a minor was given a citation
Three people were arrested for shoplifting and a minor was given a citation(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:50 AM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - An anti-shoplifting sting operation in Sparks resulted in the arrests of three people for alleged shoplifting and one citation being issued to a minor.

The operation was carried out on Dec. 8 as part of the city’s “Back our Business” initiative at the Target and Scheels in Sparks.

Another person was arrested separately for obstructing and resisting an officer.

“Last week’s sting operations were successful in terms of arresting more thieves and deterring future crimes.  The message should be clear that the Sparks City Attorney’s Office and Sparks Police will be vigilant in cracking down on retail theft.  I also want to thank loss prevention personnel from Scheels, Target, employees at Safeway, and the team from Vigilant Asset Protection for their assistance this past week.”

The initiative has resulted in 33 arrests thus far, according to the city.

