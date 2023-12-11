Silver State Sights - The Humboldt Museum

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - Located just off U.S. 95 near pioneer park in Winnemucca, the Humboldt Museum is a free attraction that sits just above the site where thousands of wagon trains once forded the Humboldt River on their way to California.

“The first people were here in about 1863-64,” said Executive Director Dana Toth. “They realized that Winnemucca mountain had some deposits in it.”

The museum has undergone additions and renovations over the decades but has been open for more than 40 years.

“In May 1977 the Humboldt Museum opened inside an episcopal church,” Toth explained.

The church has been around since 1907… and was moved to the museum campus in 1976, where it served as the museum’s main building until 1985.

You’ll see various iterations of the American flag inside the museum, including one which was found lying on the ground after the battle of Shiloh in 1862.

You’ll also see evidence of the area’s Basque history.

“The Basque arrived here starting around 1900,” Toth mentioned. “The train in the sky is supposed to signify the people coming into Winnemucca via train.”

The museum is also home to an exhibit on Humboldt soda works.

“It was one of the first soda factories,” Toth pointed out.

Dating back to 1885, soda would continue to be bottled and distributed from Winnemucca for nearly the next 100 years.

“We have basically remade the soda factory here and you can see it in one of our exhibits.”

If you want to check out the museum its hours are Monday – Friday 9-4 and Saturday from 10-4.

