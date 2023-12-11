Semitruck fire closes portion of U.S. Highway 50

The cause of the fire remains under investigation
The cause of the fire remains under investigation(The City of South Lake Tahoe)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:35 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - A semitruck fire on U.S. 50 in South Lake Tahoe closed lanes near the Lake Tahoe Airport Monday morning.

The fire broke out in front of Lake Tahoe Airport. The fire was extinguished, but cleanup continued through the morning hours. Westbound and eastbound lanes were closed.

Officials with the City of South Lake Tahoe say they expect the highway will reopen in a few hours, and commuters are asked to use an alternative route until further notice.

