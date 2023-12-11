Semitruck fire closes portion of U.S. Highway 50

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - A semitruck fire on U.S. 50 in South Lake Tahoe closed lanes near the Lake Tahoe Airport Monday morning.

The fire broke out in front of Lake Tahoe Airport. The fire was extinguished, but cleanup continued through the morning hours. Westbound and eastbound lanes were closed.

Officials with the City of South Lake Tahoe say they expect the highway will reopen in a few hours, and commuters are asked to use an alternative route until further notice.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.