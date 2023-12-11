Saturation patrols in Reno results in 6 DUI arrests

The DUI saturation patrols took place on Nov. 16 and Nov. 18
The DUI saturation patrols took place on Nov. 16 and Nov. 18(Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:18 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A pre-Thanksgiving DUI saturation patrol by the Reno Police Department resulted in six misdemeanor arrests for DUI, as well as one reckless driving arrest and 19 traffic citations.

On Nov. 16 and Nov. 18, eight officers and two sergeants with RPD worked the afternoon and early morning hours to locate impaired drivers. In total, 45 traffic stops were made.

The patrols were funded by the State of Nevada Department of Public Safety. RPD will be conducting similar saturation and checkpoint events will be held throughout 2024 as well.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Department says there is no ongoing threat to the public
Man killed in officer involved shooting identified
Sheriff: Quick police response limited victims at UNLV
Brenna Ashley Brewer
Woman arrested in connection with Rock Blvd. crash that killed pedestrian
South Lake Tahoe CEO arrested on charges he stole millions from his own charity
The scene of a crash involving a motorcycle on Kietzke Lane.
Motorcyclist dies in Kietzke Lane crash

Latest News

Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather
12/10 Sunday KOLO Weather
12/10 Weather KOLO
RennerVation Foundation Christmas celebration
RennerVation Foundation
REMSA responds to the carbon monoxide leak on the evening of Sunday, December 10th.
Fire crews, REMSA respond to carbon monoxide leak in midtown