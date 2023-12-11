Saturation patrols in Reno results in 6 DUI arrests

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A pre-Thanksgiving DUI saturation patrol by the Reno Police Department resulted in six misdemeanor arrests for DUI, as well as one reckless driving arrest and 19 traffic citations.

On Nov. 16 and Nov. 18, eight officers and two sergeants with RPD worked the afternoon and early morning hours to locate impaired drivers. In total, 45 traffic stops were made.

The patrols were funded by the State of Nevada Department of Public Safety. RPD will be conducting similar saturation and checkpoint events will be held throughout 2024 as well.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.