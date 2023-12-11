Nevada man sentenced to more than 5 years for fraud, identity theft

BOISE, Idaho (KOLO) - A Nevada man will spend 70 months in prison after being convicted of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The court found that 63-year-old Anubor Bagbi of Las Vegas obtained fraudulent or stolen checks issued to legitimate companies before then establishing fraudulent bank accounts in various states using the names of the business payees on those checks between May and December 2022.

Bagbi registered the business names with the Secretary of State and obtained employer ID numbers from the IRS. He used the fraudulent documents, false IDs, and fabricated tax documents and utility bills to open these accounts.

In addition to this, starting in April 2020, Bagbi applied for and received funds through the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans established under the CARES Act.

He submitted fraudulent documents and applications in both his own name and the names of others for business that did not exist, causing a loss of more than $664,000. According to the Department of Justice, the bank and COVID fraud schemes caused a total loss of $886,879.86.

In addition to the 70 months he will serve Bagbi must also serve five years’ worth of probation and pay restitution in the amount of $886,879.86.

“This defendant callously victimized businesses, individuals, and the American taxpayers through his related schemes,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit. “His prosecution and sentence show that those who commit mail fraud, identity theft, and COVID relief—either separately or in combination—will be brought to justice. I am grateful to the talented team of investigators and prosecutors who successfully handled this case.”

