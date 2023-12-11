Mono County alleges unsafe working conditions, lack of services at Bridgeport post office

BRIDGEPORT, California (KOLO) - The Mono County Board of Supervisors is demanding action in regard to allegedly unsafe working conditions and a lack of services at the Post Office in Bridgeport, California.

The board says their initial correspondence with the Post Office on Sept. 5 of this year remains unanswered.

“There is a need for immediate action as winter approaches and temperatures in Bridgeport at times drop to -20 degrees Fahrenheit during daytime hours,” said Supervisor Rhonda Duggan, Chair of the Mono County Board of Supervisors. “The utter disregard and lack of attention to addressing the unsafe working conditions and lack of adequate USPS facilities and services in Bridgeport is inconceivable, and we demand immediate support.”

They say that early Monday morning, the Board received word that the Post Office has been closed completely, leaving area residents without mail services. The board says they were not told of the closure, or the amount of time it would be closed.

Early this year, the county was hit by a slew of severe snowstorms that forced local, state and federal disaster declarations. The storms forced the building to shut down due to structural damage and broken pipes.

The county says that while the building was shuttered, employees were forced to work outside in temperatures as low as -20 degrees, something they say continues to happen today. The Board further alleges that employees are forced to work in sub-zero temperatures without access to running water or functioning restrooms.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.