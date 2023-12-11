Monday Motivations: Leigh Hurst shares ways to avoid getting stuck in the past this holiday season

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:58 AM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The holidays are full of nostalgia as we remember the Christmases of the past. There are annual traditions and found memories that can be hard to reflect on when times have changed.

Leigh Hurst, a spiritual life coach from Purposeful Living and Healing Center, stopped by Morning Break to share her own experience with sadness during the holidays now that her kids are older, spending Christmas with their own families and no longer partaking in the traditions of their youth. For older parents, it can be easy to get upset with the change and not feel like celebrating this year.

However, Hurst shares that there are ways we can embrace the change by looking at it as a time to create new memories and traditions.

Watch Morning Break’s interview with Leigh Hurst to learn more.

Leigh Hurst is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. You can also learn more about Purposeful Living by visiting their website, Facebook and Instagram.

