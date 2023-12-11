Magnitude 3.6 quake rattles area near Quincy

QUINCY, California (KOLO) - A magnitude 3.6 earthquake shook a portion of eastern California Monday morning.

The seismology lab at the University of Nevada, Reno says the quake struck a little more than five miles east of the town of Quincy, California at 6:19 a.m.

It took place at a depth of 7.46 kilometers, or four miles.

There was no reports of damage or injuries.

