Magnitude 3.6 quake rattles area near Quincy

California earthquake
The quake broke out around 6:00 a.m. Monday(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:47 AM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
QUINCY, California (KOLO) - A magnitude 3.6 earthquake shook a portion of eastern California Monday morning.

The seismology lab at the University of Nevada, Reno says the quake struck a little more than five miles east of the town of Quincy, California at 6:19 a.m.

It took place at a depth of 7.46 kilometers, or four miles.

There was no reports of damage or injuries.

