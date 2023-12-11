Loving Laps quilting group donates 300 blankets to Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Loving Laps Quilters is part of Newcomers and Neighbors of Northern Nevada. This group of women makes quilts for patients in long-term care facilities in the Reno-Sparks area. Their focus is to give quilts to patients who don’t have any family to visit them. We also give quilts to Catholic Charities to distribute to homebound seniors, some who have minimal or no heat.

Local quilters, Denise Jahn and Sheilah Capurro, stopped by Morning Break to share how this year’s group of quilters made a record number of 315 quilts this year. They’ll be hosting their Distribution Day event at Catholic Charities Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The group meets on the second Tuesday of everyone month at the Eagles Hall on Pyramid Way in Sparks. They welcome quilters of all skill levels and also have jobs that don’t require sewing, such as selecting and coordinating fabrics, cutting kits for quilt tops, etc.

The quilts are generally 45″ x 60″ which is a good size for patients who are in wheelchairs. Last year they distributed 230 quilts and this year, they’re touting a new personal best with 315 quilts! Anyone who is interested in participating next year can contact Denise Jahn at Lovinglaps@gmail.com.

