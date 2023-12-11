Former Wolf Pack assistant coach facing DUI charges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Nevada Wolf Pack assistant coach Mike Bethea is facing DUI charges.

The 35-year-old was arrested Thursday night, and is also charged with displaying a bogus vehicle registration, plate or title.

Bethea spent the last two years as the co-defensive coordinator and linebacker coach for the Pack. He was fired by new head coach Jeff Choate.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.