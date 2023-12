RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada Public Health has issued the first yellow burn code of 2023.

The code discourages people from using a wood burning-device temporarily until area air quality can improve.

People with a fireplace, wood stove, pellet stove, or other wood-burning device are asked to stop or reduce the use of the device for at least 24 hours.

