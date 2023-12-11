Fire crews, REMSA respond to carbon monoxide leak in midtown

REMSA responds to the carbon monoxide leak on the evening of Sunday, December 10th.
REMSA responds to the carbon monoxide leak on the evening of Sunday, December 10th.(Mike Watson (KOLO))
By Ben Deach
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:12 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three people are recovering after being treated by REMSA following a carbon monoxide leak in the midtown area.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on Sunday night at the Corner of Taylor St. and Helvetia Ave.

The Reno Fire Department says there is no word on the source of the carbon monoxide and the three people impacted did not need to be taken to the hospital.

NV energy is investigating the source of the carbon monoxide.

