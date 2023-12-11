Donor Network West suing Renown over alleged breach of contract

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The organ procurement organization Donor Network West announced Monday morning it is suing Renown Health over an alleged contract breach and tortious interference.

The complaint was filed on Dec. 8.

In its complaint, Donor Network West says the Nevada Donor Network offered Renown Health $3 million in seed money for a new organ transplant program. They allege that offer was predicated on Renown Health naming Nevada Donor Network as its organ procurement organization.

They say Donor Network West was also solicited by Renown to make such a contribution, which was declined. The Donor Network says this is a violation of anti-kickback laws.

The suit further alleges that Nevada Donor Network has made misrepresentations and engaged in misconduct to create confusion and unrest among Donor Network West and affiliated hospital employees.

It also alleges Nevada Donor Network has made public misrepresentations concerning its status as a federally designated organ procurement organization in northern Nevada, thus misleading stakeholders and hospitals, including Renown, about Nevada Donor Network’s ability to provide organ donations.

“Federal law is clear in its intent to ensure that organs are recovered with discretion and sensitivity to the needs of donor families, and that these families are approached by only one designated OPO. This process should not be influenced by political or fiscal motivations,” said Janice Whaley, president and CEO of Donor Network West. “In its own organization’s history, and in its recent actions in northern Nevada, Nevada Donor Network has made clear that money and politics is its motive, instead of serving vulnerable people fighting for a second chance at life. Donor Network West is fighting for the rule of law, and for the rights of Nevadans to have their services provided lawfully, and by the best performing entity. We are concerned by the impact Nevada Donor Network’s actions could have on life-saving organ donation.”

