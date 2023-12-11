City of Sparks to host its first-ever Chanukah Menorah Lighting ceremony

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:03 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first ever community Chanukah Menorah Lighting event in the City of Sparks takes place Wednesday, Dec. 13. The presentation itself will be done by Rabbi Levi Sputz, head of the Chabad Learning Center of Northern Nevada.

For many English speakers, we call the Jewish holiday Hanukkah, however Chanukah is also correct and is the more traditional spelling of the celebration.

Sputz and Andrea Pelto from the Sparks Senior Citizens Advisory Committee stopped by Morning Break to talk about the Jewish tradition of lighting menorahs and the importance of communities recognizing their Jewish neighbors’ holidays and traditions in the midst of Christmas festivities.

Wednesday’s menorah lighting takes place at the Sparks Marina from 4:30-5:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

