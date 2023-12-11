Children experiencing holiday magic: RennerVation Foundation Christmas Celebration

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - On Saturday children from the Washoe County Foster Care System, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada participated in the RennerVation Foundation Christmas celebration in Virginia City.

“We’re going to have over 2oo people here and they’re going to have snacks and cocoa and Santa’s here and so we have a lot of fun things going on for our kids,” says the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada, Derek Beauvais.

This was possible because of Jeremy Renner, and his idea to remodel vehicles that were slated to be trashed and donate them to organizations helping children in need:

“This started with the RennerVations show. You’ve probably seen it on Disney+. It was the first opportunity for us to bring to life the fact that we can help the community by remodeling vehicles that were supposed to be trashed,” says CEO of the RennerVation Foundation Romilda De Luca.

This vison has brought Christmas cheer to those who may not experience the holiday magic most of us know and love:

“It’s just giving those kids experiences that they wouldn’t have otherwise,” says Beauvais.

“It’s the joy of giving and providing these kiddos with an amazing Christmas day and celebration,” says Program Director of the RennerVation Foundation Shana Rogers.

