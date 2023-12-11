Carson City Sheriff’s Office investigates counterfeit jewlery scams

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is investigating a number of cases involving counterfeit jewelry.

They say they are also linked to similar cases in northern Nevada.

Police say the suspects often solicit people in the parking lot of casinos and shopping center parking lots, telling people they need money or food to continue their trips.

They target elderly people, using high-pressure tactics to convince their victims to buy their jewelry.

In some cases, police say, the suspect takes their victims to multiple ATMs and casinos, where they pressure their victims to make large withdrawals of money, sometimes using force to take cash and jewelry.

