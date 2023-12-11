4 dead, 1 injured after shooting in northwest Las Vegas, police say

4 dead, 1 injured after shooting in northwest Las Vegas, police say(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:01 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after four people were killed and one person was injured in a shooting in the northwest valley on Monday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 7500 block of Oso Blanca Road at about 10:03 a.m.

Las Vegas police said five individuals were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Four people are deceased and one was transported to UMC Trauma, authorities said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

