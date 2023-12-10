Wolf Pack suffers first loss of season to Drake

By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:37 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Tucker DeVries had 25 points in Drake’s 72-53 win over Nevada on Saturday night.

DeVries also added seven rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (9-1). Atin Wright scored 12 points and added four steals. Kevin Overton had nine points and shot 4 for 15, including 1 for 9 from beyond the arc. The Bulldogs picked up their sixth straight win.

The Wolf Pack (7-1) were led by Tyler Rolison, who recorded 10 points and six rebounds. Jarod Lucas added 10 points for Nevada. In addition, K.J. Hymes finished with nine points. The loss snapped the Wolf Pack’s seven-game winning streak.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

DRAKE (9-1)

Brodie 1-3 0-0 2, Enright 2-5 0-0 5, Overton 4-15 0-0 9, Wright 5-10 2-3 12, DeVries 8-19 4-4 25, Garland 3-5 1-1 8, Ferguson 2-2 1-2 5, Gibson 1-1 0-0 3, Rosario 0-1 0-0 0, Northweather 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 27-62 8-10 72.

NEVADA (7-1)

T.Coleman 1-6 0-0 2, Davidson 3-7 1-2 8, K.Hymes 3-6 3-5 9, Blackshear 4-5 0-3 8, Lucas 3-11 2-2 10, Foster 1-7 2-2 4, McIntosh 1-3 0-0 2, Rolison 3-5 1-4 10, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, J.Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 9-18 53.

Halftime_Drake 28-19. 3-Point Goals_Drake 10-30 (DeVries 5-10, Gibson 1-1, Northweather 1-1, Enright 1-2, Garland 1-2, Overton 1-9, Rosario 0-1, Wright 0-4), Nevada 6-25 (Rolison 3-4, Lucas 2-8, Davidson 1-5, Robinson 0-1, T.Coleman 0-2, McIntosh 0-2, Foster 0-3). Rebounds_Drake 35 (Brodie 8), Nevada 36 (Davidson, Blackshear 7). Assists_Drake 19 (DeVries 5), Nevada 9 (Blackshear, Foster 3). Total Fouls_Drake 21, Nevada 15.

Copyright 2023 Associated Prtess. All rights reserved.

