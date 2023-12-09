Man says he felt like he was having a heart attack when winning $1 million lottery prize

A man in Michigan recently scratched off a $1 million lottery ticket.
A man in Michigan recently scratched off a $1 million lottery ticket.(Michigan Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:48 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) - A lucky lottery winner said he had to get his blood pressure checked when he won a $1 million jackpot.

According to the Michigan Lottery, a 55-year-old man recently hit the million-dollar prize thanks to playing the $1,000,000 Extravaganza instant game.

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at a Wesco gas station in Grant.

“I scratched the ticket right after purchasing it, and when I saw I won $1 million, I thought I was having a heart attack!” the man said.

The million-dollar winner said he then went to his mother’s house to show her the ticket and she told him to sit down.

“She took my blood pressure because I was bright red and shaking,” he shared.

The lucky player visited the lottery headquarters to claim his big prize. He chose to receive his prize money as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000.

He said he plans to complete a few home improvements and help others with his newfound winnings.

“Winning feels like a dream and it is going to make my life a lot easier!” the man said.

Lottery officials said players have won more than $15 million playing the $1,000,000 Extravaganza game since it launched in September.

Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Leland Ingram,
Sparks police: Fired employee set former employer’s building on fire
Sheriff: Quick police response limited victims at UNLV
The Reno Police Department says there is no ongoing threat to the public
Man killed in officer involved shooting identified
Brenna Brewer
Woman arrested in connection with Rock Blvd. crash that killed pedestrian
The scene of a crash involving a motorcycle on Kietzke Lane.
Motorcyclist dies in Kietzke Lane crash

Latest News

Adult Rehabilitation Program
National Automobile Museum dedicated street to 'It's a Wonderful Life"
Auto museum pays homage to ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
(Source: CNN, POOL, WDIV, WXYZ)
Students recall horror at Michigan school shooter's sentencing
FILE - Biden plans to tour CS Wind, the world’s largest facility for wind tower manufacturing,...
Las Vegas: Biden dings Trump on infrastructure, showcases $8.2B for 10 major rail projects