Make-a-Wish helps 4-year-old with cerebral palsy

By Noah Bond
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Make-a-Wish Foundation made a dream come true for a 4-year-old girl with cerebral palsy in Sparks. She’s also visually and hearing impaired and has epilepsy.

Her favorite time of day is bath time.

“We came up with a hot tub with Hadlie’s wish grantors and it’s just going to be amazing for her,” said Hadlie’s mother, Jesi Tallman.

The Spa and Sauna Co. teamed up with Q&D Construction, and Action Electric to deliver and install the hot tub at Hadley’s home.

The Sparks Fire Department filled up the hot tub.

Make-a-Wish organized it all for Hadlie.

“It’s incredibly heartwarming as the mom of a medically fragile kid to be able to have people come and support us and help us like this,” said Tallman.

The warm water will help sooth Hadlie’s body and the lights will stimulate her senses.

“The first time we got to the Spa and Sauna Company and got to see the hot tub, she was clawing her way into the tub and there’s beautiful lights on the outside of the hot tub,” Tallman said.

Big sister Sawyer says she loves to play with Hadley.

“She’s going to make incredible memories seeing the lights and waterfall, yeah and it’s going to add to her quality of life. Getting to have a hot tub at home. If there’s someone you want to give back to in the holidays I think Make-a-Wish is a great foundation to give to,” Tallman said.

