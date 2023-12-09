Locals excited for drive through holiday lights

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe Lake State Park opened their 4th Annual Trail of Lights drive through holiday light celebration.

The park is decorated with lights, Christmas cheer and even some characters from some of our favorite Christmas movies.

Event organizers say that seeing the community come-out and enjoy the festivities is why they love putting on the event every year.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.