Information sought on Minden burglaries

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public for information about a series of burglaries in Minden.

The first happened Friday about 8:45 p.m. on Porter Drive in Minden, the sheriff’s office said. Someone broke a front window to enter the home. A white sports utility vehicle left the area.

On Saturday at about 9 a.m., a Chiquita Circle resident woke to find a man wearing a ski mask looking in windows. The resident got a gun and chased him off, the sheriff’s office said. The man in the mask yelled “Get in the car” to someone else and drove off in a white Ford Escape, the sheriff’s office said.

Ten minutes later, a person at the Porter Drive residence that had been burgled on Friday saw an arm coming through cardboard put over the window that had been broken the day before. Also, a white vehicle was involved again, the sheriff’s office said.

The non-emergency dispatch number is 775-782-5126.

