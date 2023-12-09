Dec. 8 Sports Caravan Award Show

Game of the Year, Play of the Year, Team of the Year, Player of the Year, Final Great 8 Power...
Game of the Year, Play of the Year, Team of the Year, Player of the Year, Final Great 8 Power Rankings, Final Scoreboard, Coach of the Year, Moment of the Year(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:49 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After 14 weeks of high school football across Northern Nevada and California, it’s time to summarize the best of what our Sports Caravan team saw this season.

Moment of the Year:

Bishop Manogue’s Ernie Howren wins 200th career game.

Coach of the Year:

Galena’s Aaron Cook.

Final Scoreboards:

5A Div. I State Championship: Bishop Gorman 56, Liberty 11.

5A Div. II State Championship: Bishop Manogue 40, Faith Lutheran 21.

5A Div. III State Championship: Legacy 21, Galena 14.

4A State Championship: Centennial 49, Sunrise Mountain 31.

3A State Championship: Truckee 35, SLAM! Nevada 14.

2A State Championship: Lake Mead 49, Pershing County 6.

1A State Championship: Eureka 34, Pahranagat Valley 32.

Game of the Year:

1A State Championship (Eureka 34, Pahranagat Valley 32).

Play of the Year:

Truckee running back Joe Birnbaum breaks eight tackles on his way into the end zone in a regular season game against Sparks.

Co-Teams of the Year:

Eureka and Truckee.

Player of the Year:

Douglas High School running back and linebacker Connor Jackson

Final Great 8 Power Rankings:

T1: Truckee, Eureka

3: Bishop Manogue

4. Pershing County

5. Galena

6. Douglas

7. Elko

8. Virginia City

