Auto museum pays homage to ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

By Terri Russell
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:16 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Automobile Museum hopes to capture the holidays by recreating the main street of Bedford Falls, New York.

For all ‘It’s a Wonderful Life” movie fans, it’s a real trip down memory lane.

While the National Automobile Museum doesn’t have the exact decorations, they make every effort to capture to times of the movie which span from 1919 where George saves is brother Harry after Harry breaks through the ice, all he way to 1945 when Harry returns a war hero.

“So, you have the period marquee,” says National Automobile Museum President Phil MacDougall. “The cars that are very similar to that period of time. And then just tack on a little Christmas Spirit and it is perfect.”

Bell decorations adorn the Christmas Trees.

For the film’s fans, we don’t have to say what happens every time a bell rings. George Bailey’s youngest daughter ZuZu spells it out in the movie.

“Teacher says every time a bell rings an angel gets his wings.”

The movie isn’t known for the cars. They do, however, symbolize several themes throughout the film. And perhaps having the display at the automobile museum is a perfect match as all George Bailey ever wants to do to get out of Bedford Falls. He could just get behind the wheel and go.

Tour the museum and find those vehicles or close to them featured in the film.

George feels life has past him by. That may explain why he was driving a 1917 Dodge in 1945. We found a 1915 Dodge which looks pretty close to it.

Sam Wainwright, George’s very successful friend drives up in a 1931 Duesenberg Model J. The museum has a ‘34 Duesenberg.

Ernie the taxi driver drove a GMC. We found a DeSoto complete with meter.

After a tour of the National Automobile Museum watching “It’s a Wonderful Life,” may never be the same again.

