Washoe County Culinary program receives new food truck

By Nick Doyle
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:44 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Calling all of the food truck lovers! Washoe County school district now has its own food truck. Intuit is providing the Washoe County School District (WCSD) with a fully operational food truck, equipped with a commercial-grade kitchen, allowing Career & Technical Education (CTE) students to develop technical, financial and entrepreneurial skills.

“I want them to walk away with pride and ownership of the food truck knowing that  they have what it takes to go out there and run their business successfully,” said Michelle Peterson, a teacher at Reed high school. “They are our future. Having these strong leaders coming out right from high school, we know that we will be okay as we get older.”

Intuit’s food truck program is a work-based learning experience, enabling high school students – particularly in underserved communities – to gain practical experience while learning and applying the financial and entrepreneurial skills necessary to run a business. Intuit will support grants and curriculum in addition to providing Intuit products for students to use in a real-world setting, helping them become better prepared for the future.

“What we plan on cooking is very multicultural. The name for our food truck is Global Street Foods, so we want to be able to implement the street food and multicultural sense onto our menu,” said Jayden Guerra, a student, who is in the culinary program.

