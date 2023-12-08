Volunteers needed for several Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission Christmas events

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission (RSGM) is hosting several special Christmas events in the coming weeks.

Luis Santoni, executive director, stopped by Morning Break to share how these events serve to shine a light and bring joy to everyone during the holidays.

Wednesday, Dec. 13, the RSGM is holding its annual Random Acts of Kindness event. Volunteers will randomly go door-to-door to deliver 200 turkeys, grocery bags, gifts for the kids and socks to surprise and delight those in need. The event starts at 11 a.m. at RSGM’s warehouse (2115 Timber Way, Reno). Volunteers are needed before and during the event.

RSGM is also hosting a festive feast on Christmas Day. The annual Christmas dinner with all of the traditional fixings will be served on Monday, Dec. 25 starting at 4 p.m. at their mission (355 Record Street, Reno). Gifts for kids, personal hygiene kits and socks will be distributed following the meal.

To volunteer for either event, contact Mariah Peaslee (mariah@rsgm.org or at 775-297-2505). You can also find more information on the RSGM Facebook page.

